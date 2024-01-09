Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh's son James posts a heartfelt message before the National Championship game: "Grateful for everything" 

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines will face the Washington Huskies in the National Championship final. It is expected to be the head coach's final game in charge of Michigan, as he's reportedly returning to the NFL after leading the program for nine years. Capping off his stint at Michigan by leading the program to its 10th National Championship would be the perfect way for Harbaugh to bid farewell to college football.

Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of Michigan's first National Championship game since 1997. He wrote:

"I'm so grateful for everything we've been through here since 2015. The food, and especially the bad. I'm grateful for my family, friends, the fans. We've waited so long for this. We are at the National Championship! Go Blue!"

Jim Harbaugh's final hurrah with Michigan?

The Michigan Wolverines have been a winning program under Jim Harbaugh's tutelage. However, their Bowl game record has been abysmal. They beat the Florida Gators 41-7 in the head coach's first Bowl game in charge of the Wolverines. Post that win, they lost six straight Bowl games between 2016 and 2022.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines finally ended that dismal streak in the playoff semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide, narrowly beating Nick Saban's juggernaut in overtime.

Harbaugh is now looking to lead his and his son James' alma mater to their 10th National Championship before allegedly heading to the NFL. The Wolverines are reportedly interested in trying to retain his services and have offered him a 10-year deal.

However, rumors suggest that the veteran head coach, who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, has spoken with a slew of NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Regardless of what happens during the offseason, Harbaugh is laser-focused on ending his alma mater's 27-year wait for a National Championship.