Michigan HC Sherrone Moore reveals plans for QB Alex Orji after starting Davis Warren in Week 1

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said Alex Orji will have a bigger role in Week 2 against the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. Orji lost the starting job to former walk-on Davis Warren.

Warren completed 15-of-25 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Week 1's 30-10 win against Fresno State. It was a bit surprising that Warren got the start, but speaking on Inside Michigan Football, Moore says Orji will have a bigger role going forward.

"He'll have an extensive package of what he does throughout games and it'll grow and grow every game," Moore said on the radio show, via 247Sports.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Michigan's Week 1 win over Fresno State, Orji went 1-for-2 for three yards and a touchdown while rushing for 32 yards on five carries.

"He averaged about six yards of carry when he did run the ball. So he did a really good job. Obviously threw the touchdown pass," Moore said. "We had it planned of we [when] were going to put him in.

"For the first time he'd be in there, he had that play action and throw it. Thought that he'd be a lightning bolt. They thought that he'd be running the ball. Did a really good job executing the play and it was a really good job by Don for making the catch."

Although Moore was pleased with both quarterbacks in Week 1, the Michigan Wolverines have a much tougher game in Week 2.

The Wolverines host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at noon ET with College GameDay in town.

Sherrone Moore says finding rhythm between quarterbacks is key

Although Davis Warren is the Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback, Sherrone Moore says the plan is to play both quarterbacks in games.

Orji is a better runner and can give the defense a different look than Warren. But Moore says finding a rhythm on when to play the quarterbacks is important for the team's success.

"There'll be a rhythm. I think you'll catch a rhythm and we'll have some stuff that's scripted, but I think you just really got to catch a rhythm of when to use and what not to use them and be able to do that successfully," Moore said.

"Keep Davis in a rhythm and then if he's in the game, keep forging the rhythm to make sure we're doing that for our team."

Warren, the starting quarterback, will likely get the majority of snaps against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

No. 9 Michigan is a 7.5-point underdog at home against Texas in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!