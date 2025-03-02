Michigan HC Sherrone Moore reveals the process behind recruiting stars like JJ McCarthy, Bryce Underwood and more

Sherrone Moore was promoted to head coach of the Michigan Wolverines in January 2024 after six years on the team's offensive staff. Moore, who began as Michigan's tight ends coach in 2018, has risen to become one of college football's most respected leaders.

He played a key role in recruiting top talent, including quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Bryce Underwood.

In an interview with Front Office Sports' Adam Breneman on Saturday, Moore talked about his success as a recruiter.

"I think you got to dive deep into the kids and their families," Moore said. "It's not really a secret, but it's really the time and the process you take to get to know these kids. In the world we are in today, it's different, and there are a lot of factors that go into it, but there's still a relationship. There's still the thought process of I want my son to play for a man I respect who I think will take care of him.

"So I try to express that and show that to them. Like understand I have 105 players here who are my kids and I have two girls at home. So, I got 107 kids and that's how I treat them. You get discipline like you're my kids, but you get love like you're my kids. So, I think for us, and I think our staff does a really good job of doing that as well."

Sherrone Moore emphasizes the importance of having great people around to support him

After explaining how he likes interacting with recruits and their families, Sherrone Moore discussed the importance of having a good staff around him.

"The other piece is I've always had great people around me to help and support because it hasn't been just me," Moore said. "Recruiting any player, I try to make sure there's another piece, another touchpoint with the staff, and other people to help us. So, that's a huge piece to it to."

One of the most successful recruiting moves by Moore's Wolverines was the recruitment of No. 1-ranked recruit QB Bryce Underwood. Underwood initially committed to LSU, but in November, he had flipped his commitment to Michigan.

