Michigan Insider hails OSU Alum Kirk Herbstreit for being a “good dad” after son Chase officially visits Ann Arbor

Kirk Herbstreit is a sports broadcaster known for his role as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay. Herbstreit's son, Chase, is a quarterback who has been going on visits during the 2025 recruiting cycle. One of his most recent visits was to Michigan.

After a photo was shared of the Herbstreit family supporting their son by wearing Michigan colors, Michigan insider Trevor McCue praised him for being a good dad.

"Michigan QB Chase Herbstriet on his official visit with his family, including father Kirk," McCue wrote on X. "The OSU alum wearing blue and supporting his son. I’ve heard a lot of awful stories from recruiting with parents, yeah the rivalry, but maybe just props for being a good dad."

Before Herbstreit became a broadcaster, he was a quarterback for Ohio State from 1989 to 1993. He played four seasons with the Buckeyes but was only the starter in the final year. In that final season, he completed 155 of 264 passing attempts for 1904 yards and four touchdowns.

Although Herbstreit did not have a prolific career with the Buckeyes, he still supports the team whenever he can on the broadcast. As a result, he often cheers for teams playing against the Buckeyes' biggest rival, the Michigan Wolverines. However, above all else, Kirk Herbstreit is a father.

Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase commits to Michigan

Despite visiting several schools, Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase committed to Michigan on Dec. 8. He had a strong senior high school season, throwing for 1598 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 649 yards and eight TDs. His scouting profile was posted by On3's director of scouting and ranking Charles Power back in October.

"Chase Herbstreit has shown steady progress in his senior year at Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier," Power wrote. "The son of former Ohio State quarterback and long-time ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, has led St. X to a 7-3 record while accounting for over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns."

"The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder looks to have a strong grasp on the pro-style offensive scheme and is comfortable working from under center. He’s added arm strength and displays good zip on intermediate passes. We’ve also seen Herbstreit become more of a run threat as a senior."

Powe wrapped up the scouting report by saying that he believes that Herbstreit's competitive nature will allow him to maximize his potential. He will have time to grow as No. 1-ranked QB prospect Bryce Underwood also committed to Michigan.

