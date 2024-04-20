Michigan national championship rings: 5 best photos from Wolverines' ceremony ahead of Maize and Blue practice event ft. Jim Harbaugh

It was the day when the champions got their spoils, as the world got to see the Michigan national championship rings for the 2023 season. The squad assembled to receive the commemorative pieces just a day ahead of the Spring game to kick off the 2024 season preparation. Even Jim Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor to celebrate the big day with the squad.

The Wolverines will take part in the 2024 Spring game, the first event under new head coach Sherrone Moore. The Michigan Spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 20. Before the Maize & Blue practice event, here are five best photos featuring the Michigan national championship rings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 best photographs as Michigan national championship rings get unveiled

The Michigan Wolverines national championship rings looked fitting for the winning team so it was a day of a little show-off. Just ahead of the Michigan Spring game, cornerback Mike Sainristil took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the rings. Coming out of the stylish black box, four beautiful rings popped up for the fans to see.

The new Michigan national championship rings.

Jim Harbaugh returns for the Michigan Ring Day

Jim Harbaugh is no longer the Wolverines head coach but his name will be etched with the team forever. He returned for the Michigan Ring Day ceremony to celebrate with the team he led to the title a few months ago. The new Los Angeles Chargers head coach addressed the players as they got the four championship rings. Harbaugh also got inked for the day, going in with full spirit.

Expand Tweet

Team 144

Former Wolverine Kris Jenkins took to X to share a glimpse of the four Michigan national championship rings. All four rings were neatly placed in a box and the rings were 1) Big Ten Championship ring, 2) National Championship ring given by CFP, 3) Rose Bowl winners ring, and 4) A custom made National Championship ring from the school. Jenkins also pointed out that it was the Wolverines’ team 144.

Expand Tweet

Hail the victors

The Wolverines took to X to share a teaser featuring all four Michigan National Championship rings. The video showcased a lot of details that went into the making of the rings and their significance. The football program is hailing ‘the victors valiant’ for their performance that made them deserve the rings.

Expand Tweet

The devil is in the details

The social media team shared some snaps of the Michigan national championship rings on the Wolverines ring day. The photos showed some of the details that make the rings special. The Rose Bowl ring has a quote engraved inside it that asks the players to attack each day with enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Another ring had the scores of the games against Ohio State and Michigan State engraved on it.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Michigan Wolverines continue to dominate without Jim Harbaugh? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback