Michigan OC makes feelings known on the potential of QB Bryce Underwood starting as a freshman

Michigan recruited the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2025, Bryce Underwood, after struggling at the position last season. The Wolverines tried three options but couldn't get the right replacement for J.J. McCarthy. This has often raised the question of whether the freshman will start in 2025.

However, Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey spoke his mind on Monday on the possibility of Underwood getting the starting job next season. With spring practice intensifying, Lindsey believed the incoming freshman has a chance if he proves himself worthy.

"I think anytime you sign a high-profile guy that's a freshman coming in these days with as good a job as everybody does of knowing," Lindsey said. "It used to be when I was growing up, sometimes you wouldn't know about guys, right?

“Now, 30, 40 years later, you know about everybody. And having those guys come in before, I think it's always fun, it's exciting. But at the end of the day, it's really about what they do out there on the field. If he's ready to go, he'll play. If not, we'll have somebody else ready to play."

Bryce Underwood is in contention for the starting role with Davis Warren, Mikey Keene and Jadyn Davis. All the other options possess more experience than Underwood in college football, but his talent can definitely elevate him to the starting role next season.

Chip Lindsey appreciates Bryce Underwood's approach so far

With several reports of Bryce Underwood impressing at Michigan spring practice, the confidence around him seems to be building across the program. Chip Lindsey appreciated how the quarterback has handled things so far:

“So far, I love his approach. He's all business, man. He loves football. That's the most important thing. And he really wants to be the best player he can be. He wants people to push him.

“One of the things we've talked about was, 'Whatever your dreams are, your aspirations, they're gonna be mine. My goal is to help you reach those things. Whatever it takes.' And I think that's what his attitude is. He's a team-first guy.”

Michigan is looking to get back on track next season after a disappointing outing in Sherrone Moore's first season in charge of the program. The Wolverines missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2024 and are hoping to make a return in the upcoming season. Without a doubt, Underwood could prove to be the missing piece in the team.

