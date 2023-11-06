Michigan President Santa Ono's letter to Tony Petitti has a special mention for "fairness" in sign-stealing probe as coaches urge immediate action

The University of Michigan president Santa Ono is trying to get the pressure off the football program ahead of potential punishment by commissioner Tony Petitti and the Big Ten Conference. There have been rumors that the Big Ten Conference will issue some punishment on Monday, but Ono has made it clear that he wants the Wolverines to be viewed with fairness.

Several Big Ten coaches have urged the conference to take immediate action, but Ono has asked for fairness in the potential issue. He sent a letter to Commissioner Tony Petitti that has been made public regarding punishments for the sign-stealing scandal:

"We are fully cooperating with the NCAA in its investigation as it seeks to separate the facts from irresponsible speculation seen in much of the public and social media discourse. It's precisely at these times - when all key facts are not known, but others are all too comfortable offering strongly held opinions - that everyone needs to ensure that investigations are conducted fairly ... Due process matters."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ono concluded that he urges the commissioner to await the NCAA investigation as the conference would need to issue an investigation to understand what's going on:

"The best course of action, the one far more likely to ascertain the facts, is to await the results of the NCAA investigation. But, if you refuse to let the NCAA investigative process play out, the Big10 may not take action against the University or its players or coaches without commencing its investigation and offering us the opportunity to provide our position, which is not just required by our conference rules. It is a matter of fairness."

College football fans will await what Petitti does for this Michigan Wolverines program.

What can Santa Ono do now for the Michigan Wolverines?

The letter written by Michigan president Ono was intended to apply some pressure to the Big Ten Conference. It urges people to wait for the results of the investigation until the end of the college football season.

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the favorites to win the national championship this season, and Connor Stalions resigned from the program to admit some guilt. This will be something to keep a tab on, as any possible punishment could be brutal for the end of the regular season for the Wolverines.