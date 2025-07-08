Michigan QB Bryce Underwood drops 1-word reaction to his features on CFB 26 game

Bryce Underwood, the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 cycle, has yet to take his first snap for Michigan football, but he is already seen by many as the future of the Wolverines and one of the most exciting prospects to ever come to Ann Arbor.

Fans got an early look at his playable character in the latest rendition of EA Sports College Football 26, which will officially release on July 10. Those who pre-ordered the game were granted early access on Monday. Underwood is Michigan’s starting quarterback in the game and carries an overall rating of 81.

His in-game skill ratings include a 75 in Break Tackle, 65 in Trucking, 87 in Change of Direction, 82 in Ball Carrier Vision and 64 in Stiff Arm. All of these were on par with or noticeably higher than the other players’ numbers on the list.

Posting a picture of his stats in the game to his Instagram story on Monday, Bryce Underwood dropped a one-word reaction:

“TWINNNEM🔥🔥🔥🤣”

Bryce Underwood's Instagram story/ @19bryce._

Sherrone Moore unsurprised by Bryce Underwood's work ethic

Bryce Underwood is expected to start for the Wolverines when they open the 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30. Since arriving in Ann Arbor, Underwood has impressed both coaches and teammates with his work ethic.

After Michigan’s spring game in April, coach Sherrone Moore praised Underwood for how mature and driven he’s been since joining the team.

“The work ethic, you know, he told me he's a night owl,” Moore said to the media. “That's true. I try to get him to sleep more because he's in the building a lot. And he's doing a lot to get better. Nothing's surprised me in the way he carries himself and what he does.

"Just knowing his family, his mom and dad, Jay and Beverly, just an outstanding job raising a young man. And it's been awesome to have him around."

Last season, Michigan had to rotate between three quarterbacks and finished near the bottom nationally in passing. With Underwood now expected to be at the helm of the offense, there is hope that the passing game will improve and the Wolverines can make another push for the College Football Playoff.

