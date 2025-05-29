Michigan QB Bryce Underwood predicted to struggle against SEC powerhouse to start 2025 CFB season

The Michigan Wolverines will begin their 2025 season with rivalry games against Michigan State and Ohio State. However, one of their toughest early matchups will be a road game against Southeastern Conference powerhouse Oklahoma in Week 2.

Michigan is expected to start freshman Bryce Underwood as its quarterback, as he competes with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene. He had a phenomenal spring game, leading his team to a 17-10 win.

While Underwood has been excellent, On3 college football analyst JD PicKell thinks the Wolverines may be at a disadvantage when they face the Sooners — Underwood’s potential first road start. PicKell mentioned Washington State transfer John Mateer, now under center for Oklahoma, as the main reason Michigan may be outmatched.

"I counted 10 of 12 games that Oklahoma will have a QB advantage with (Washington State transfer) John Mateer pulling the trigger," PicKell tweeted on Wednesday.

On his "Hard Count" show, PicKell expounded on his take.

“I think it's very very sneaky that Oklahoma is going to have the (QB) advantage in a lot of those games," PicKell said on Wednesday. "Let's start with Michigan, OK, Bryce Underwood, I think he's going to be awesome. However, his first road start if he ends up being the guy for you.”

The analyst only ranked two other quarterbacks, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, higher than Mateer heading into the season.

Bryce Underwood is the first true freshman to be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26

As Bryce Underwood prepares for his first season with the Michigan Wolverines, he’s also been making strides in other aspects of his career. He signed a $12 million NIL deal with the program and is now on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 deluxe edition. He appeared next to former Michigan running back Denard Robinson.

Underwood is the first true freshman to be featured on the cover of the video game.

Before joining the Wolverines, Underwood played for Belleville High School in Michigan, winning two Division 1 state championships. He was the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class and chose the program after it won the national title in 2023.

