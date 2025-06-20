Michigan recruiting takes a hit as FSU improves flip chances for 4-star DB with family ties to the Seminoles

FSU has intensified its recruiting efforts in recent weeks as many class of 2026 prospects finalize their commitment decisions. Following a largely disappointing 2024 season, coach Mike Norvell and his staff are working hard to reset the program's trajectory.

While the Seminoles continue to pursue several uncommitted players, they’re also looking to flip talent committed elsewhere. One of the top targets is four-star cornerback Brody Jennings, who now appears to have a strong chance of flipping from Michigan.

Brody Jennings visited Tallahassee with his family last week and came away impressed. His 48-hour visit, which concluded Thursday, has him reconsidering his options.

"It was a good visit. Me and my mom, my little sister, we liked everything we've seen," Jennings said (via Chris Nee of 247 Sports). "Got a great feel for the whole school, the whole environment. So yeah, a good visit."

Brody Jennings already has a strong connection to FSU. His father, Bradley Jennings, played linebacker for the Seminoles from 1997 to 2001. The younger Jennings spoke about where things stand in terms of a potential flip from Michigan.

"I would say like a good amount. Definitely, it's a great school. Relationship with the coaches, I like everything I see. Like I said, I got a feel for the players and how they look at it," Jennings said.

Brody Jennings discusses the pedigree of FSU’s defensive backs

In the same interview, Brody Jennings also discussed why he wanted an official visit and why FSU is high on his list. A key reason: the school's track record of developing defensive backs.

"Definitely a school where I could see myself being successful," he said. And you know, my dad played here, too, and he was successful here. And then they put a lot of DBs in the league, developed them.

"This is like a real school where you can be a great DB at and let your name be known, who you are. You can do great things here."

Jennings also expressed confidence in FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., citing his development track record.

"Definitely, he could develop me. I mean, look at his son. He coached his son. His son is the best corner in the league," Jennings said.

Jennings has been committed to Michigan since July 2024, but momentum appears to be shifting toward Florida State following his visit. He’s already taken official visits to Auburn, Florida and Miami, and is scheduled to visit Ann Arbor this weekend to meet with the Wolverines staff.

