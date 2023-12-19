"Michigan saved my life": Ohio Photographer rescued from the brink of death during Michigan-Ohio State game

At Michigan Stadium, when the Wolverines beat rival Ohio State, the Ohio photographer, Aaron Josefczyk, experienced a medical emergency during the Michigan-Ohio State game and survived a heart attack.

The incident occurred shortly after the football game on November 25, 2023. Josefczyk attributed his survival to the medical attention he received in Michigan, referring to it as "Michigan saved my life."

He filed his photos for United Press International as he walked back to the media workroom, Josefczyk felt a tightness in his chest and had trouble breathing deeply.

“We all have jobs; they got theirs done, and now I’m here and able to talk about it,” said Aaron Josefczyk,” Josefczyk said.

He is 54 years old, and a professional freelance photographer for over three decades, capturing photos for Ohio State's football team.

How was photographer Aaron Josefczyk rescued?

Aaron Josefczyk went to retrieve his remaining equipment from the field and eventually got so hot that he got rid of some clothes and told security he was going to get some fresh air outside.

“I couldn’t breathe deeply. I grabbed my lens and struggled to get up the tunnel,” Josefczyk said, per michiganmedicine.org.

“Eventually I got so hot that I got rid of some clothes and told security I was going to get some fresh air outside.”

He felt faint and signaled an usher, who called the paramedics in a golf cart ambulance. Paramedics and nurses from Huron Valley Ambulance, along with doctors from the University of Michigan Health, swiftly attended to Josefczyk. The paramedics transported Josefczyk to the Medical Station, where the medical team conducted an electrocardiogram (ECG) to assess his heart condition.

The severity of Josefczyk's condition, identified as a heart attack, prompted the medical team to take him to the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center for a heart procedure.

Thanks to the quick and efficient care provided by the stadium's medical team and the University of Michigan Health system, Aaron Josefczyk survived the heart attack.

Josefczyk expressed his gratitude for the timely intervention, he posted a message a post Facebook stating,

“You do not realize how many people you have in your life until you do."

He is now recovering at home, emphasizing the importance of health and encouraging others to prioritize their well-being.

