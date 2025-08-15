Michigan slapped with $20 million fine over sign-stealing scandal as NCAA committee rules against Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore & Connor Stalions

Michigan faces a $20 million fine over the sign-stealing scandal that was brought to light in the 2023 season. At the time, Jim Harbaugh was the Wolverines' coach while Sherrone Moore was the offensive coordinator.
The NCAA announced the decision to fine Michigan on Friday, nearly two years after former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions was at the heart of the scandal. However, the Wolverines avoided punitive penalties such as a postseason ban or the vacating of victories.
Moreover, the NCAA announced an additional one-game suspension for current Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, which will be served for the first game of the 2026 season. Notably, Moore will serve a two-game suspension (in Week 3 and Week 4) in the upcoming season, which the school proposed to self-impose. There is also a possibility that Moore will receive a two-year show-cause penalty.
Meanwhile, Harbough is set to face a 10-year show-cause penalty starting from Aug. 7, 2028, after a prior four-year show-cause from a separate case.
Stalions, on the other hand, will face an eight-year show-cause penalty. He resigned from his role on Michigan's staff on Nov. 3, 2023, less than a month after the team suspended him. Stalions' alleged sign-stealing operation took place during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The sign scandal arose from allegations that Stalions had planned a scheme to illegally steal the signs from Michigan's future opponents.
Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national title in 2023 season before taking LA Chargers job
Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national championship in the 2023 season. The Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies in the national title game, finishing with a perfect 15-0 record.
Only a few months after Michigan won the championship, the LA Chargers hired Harbaugh.
Following Harbaugh's departure, Michigan promoted Sherrone Moore to the head coaching position. The Wolverines finished the 2024 season with an 8-5 record.