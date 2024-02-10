Michigan Spring Game 2024: Schedule, date, broadcasting details and more

Michigan has entered a new era in 2024 following the departure of Jim Harbaugh from the program. The Wolverines were crowned the national champion last season after a dominant run in the last couple of years.

The era of Sherrone Moore as the head coach kicks in in two months when the program holds its spring game. Michigan announced on Friday (Feb. 9) that this year's edition will be held on April 20 at the Big House. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at noon.

This year, the Wolverines have pushed their spring game schedule by a few weeks. The program has held the spring game in the first week of April in recent years. However, it's taking place in the third week of the month this time, with some other changes expected.

How to watch the Michigan 2024 spring game

Television details for the highly anticipated spring game haven't been made available yet by the university. However, the last edition was screened on the Big Ten Network and it is expected to be the same this year.

Michigan spring game tickets

Details on ticketing for the first spring game under the leadership of Sherrone Moore are yet to be announced. However, the school is expected to release the details to fans in the next few weeks.

Following the national championship success, Michigan’s ticket prices are expected to surge in the upcoming season(2023) due to an increase in demand.

The hopes in Ann Arbor ahead of Sherrone Moore’s tenure

Sherrone Moore’s Michigan will step onto the field for the first time in April for the spring game. However, there are a lot of expectations on the program across Ann Arbor and sustained success is non-negotiable for the new coach.

Moore has shown a glimpse of how good he is and what he could do after leading the Wolverines in four games in the 2023 college football season. It remains to be seen how he handles the responsibility as a substantive head coach.

The Wolverines' biggest dream for the 2024 season is to retain the national title. However, this won't come easy as the playoffs will be open to 12 teams in the upcoming season, which creates room for more competition.