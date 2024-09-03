Michigan star Denard Robinson pleads guilty to OWI, set to face sentence up to 93 days: Reports

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson has reportedly reached a plea deal with the prosecution to close out his drinking and driving case, according to TMZ Sports. Court records show that Denard Robinson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while visibly impaired last week and has agreed to reducing the charge to operating while intoxicated.

As a result, Robinson is now facing a sentence that can land him in jail for up to 93 days, four points on his driver's license and up to $300 in fines. Under the initial OWI charge, the fines could have been up to $500 and six points on his license.

This stems from an arrest on April 15, when police in Ann Arbor found Robinson passed out behind the wheel of an SUV involved in a crash near the University of Michigan. After being woken up, blood tests showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .158, leading to his arrest. At the time, Robinson was working as the assistant director of player personnel for the Michigan Wolverines but left the position following the incident.

Last week, it was announced that Denard Robinson had been hired by LEAD Prep Academy, a junior college in Brighton, MI, as the program's running backs coach. Maxwell Ross Dubin, Robinson's attorney, declined to comment on the situation on Tuesday. Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Denard Robinson's career with the Michigan Wolverines

Denard Robinson was a talented quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines from 2009 to 12. He was named the 2010 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while also finishing sixth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting.

Robinson was a solid passer as he went 427-of-747 (57.2%) for 6,250 yards with 49 passing touchdowns to 39 interceptions. He started all but his freshman season and was known for his running ability. He finished his college career with 723 rushing attempts for 4,495 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with 42 rushing touchdowns, along with three receptions for 31 yards (10.3 yards per catch).

After college, Robinson transitioned to the running back position and was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 135th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

