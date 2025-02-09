Michigan State receives positive news as 4-star TE announces commitment

Class of 2026 tight end Eddie Whiting from Sioux Falls Jefferson announced his commitment to Michigan State on social media Saturday morning. The addition of Whitling, widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the state, marks a significant addition to the Spartans' future roster.

Rated a four-star prospect, Eddie Whiting was heavily recruited, receiving offers from several reputable college football programs. He chose Michigan State over scholarships from Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State, Washington State, UCLA, Michigan, Florida and other programs.

Whiting played a pivotal role in the Cavaliers' success last season. He tallied nine tackles, three sacks and 29 receptions for 383 yards, averaging 47.88 yards per game over 10 games. He had a commanding presence on the field that gained him the attention of many programs.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Whiting is ranked as the 18th-best tight end in the nation and the 357th overall player in the country. He becomes the second commit to the Spartan in the class of 2026, after three-star quarterback Kayd Coffman.

His blend of size, speed and reliable hands made him a challenging matchup for defenses. His blocking ability and impact in the passing game were also invaluable to his team's success. That will make him a valuable addition to the Jonathan Smith team ahead of the 2026 season.

Michigan State class of 2025 recruits

While the class of 2026 is starting to take shape with top prospects like Eddie Whiting, Michigan State assembled a class of 2025 ranked No. 56 in the nation, according to 247Sports. While the class doesn’t appear so impressive on paper, it boasts qualities that can thrive in college football.

The Spartans had a total of 18 recruits in the cycle, including one four-star and 17 three-star. Here’s a look at the recruits with their position and home state:

#1, Derrick Simmons, DL, Michigan, Four-star

#2, Jace Clarizio, RB, Michigan, Three-star

#3, Aydan West, CB, Maryland, Three-star

#4, Braylon Collier, WR, Ohio, Three-star

#5, DiMari Malone, LB, Michigan, Three-star

#6, Leo Hannan, QB, California, Three-star

#7, George Mullins, CB, Florida, Three-star

#8, Cal Thrush, Edge, Ohio, Three-star

#9, Justin Bell, OT, Michigan, Three-star

#10, Charles Taplin, WR, Texas, Three-star

#11, Zion Gist, RB, Illinois, Three-star

#12, Charles White, LB, Michigan, Three-star

#13, Terrance Edwards, CB, Virginia, Three-star

#14, Jayden Savoury, TE, Michigan, Three-star

#15, Evan Young, S, Texas, Three-star

#16, Drew Nichols, IOL, California, Three-star

#17, Bryson Williams, ATH, Michigan, Three-star

#18, Antonio Johnson, IOL, Michigan, Three-star

