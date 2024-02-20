Michigan State stuck with $1.1M bill for low-quality FCS matchup after Louisiana bailout

Michigan State reached an agreement to pay Louisiana $1.1 million in 2021 to fill the last open date on the team's 2024 college football schedule. However, due to a series of scheduling changes, the non-conference matchup, which was set for September 14, was canceled.

Despite backing out of the game, the Spartans will still have to dole out $1.1 million on that very day. This involves a combination of a cancellation fee, as well as the sum to be paid to a new lower-level opponent that replaced the Ragin’ Cajuns for the game in East Lansing.

The Spartans will now play Prairie View A&M from the Football Championship Subdivision on that day and will pay the school a total of $500,000. Louisiana will also get $600,000 from the Spartans for swapping the canceled matchup for a game at Wake Forest on September 28.

Why did Michigan State cancel the Louisiana game?

Michigan agreed to play against Louisiana in a non-conference tie in April 2021. However, recent conference realignment has led to numerous adjustments in schedules. The Big Ten is set to grow to 18 teams next season with the addition of four new schools from the Pac-12.

The modification to Michigan State's schedule is a consequence of Army joining the American Athletic Conference in football for the 2024 season. This shift necessitated the replacement of previously scheduled non-conference games, including the one against Wake Forest.

Following an agreement with Wake Forest, Michigan State backed out of the game against Louisiana. This is to allow the Demon Deacons, who already had an FCS opponent on their 2024 schedule, to play against the Ragin Cajuns while the Spartans seek another opponent.

Michigan State, who will be under Jonathan Smith next season, eventually replaced Louisiana with FCS’ Prairie View A&M. Notably, this will be the first matchup between the Spartans and the Panthers. The team opens its season at home against Florida Atlantic on August 31.

Michigan State schedule for 2024

Week 1, Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic

Week 2, Sept. 7: at Maryland

Week 3, Sept. 14: vs. Prairie View A&M (FCS)

Week 4, Sept. 21: at Boston College

Week 5, Sept. 28: vs. Ohio State

Week 6, Oct. 5: at Oregon

Week 7: BYE

Week 8, Oct. 19: vs. Iowa

Week 9, Oct. 26: at Michigan

Week 10, Nov. 2: vs. Indiana

Week 11: BYE

Week 12, Nov. 16: at Illinois

Week 13, Nov. 23: vs. Purdue

Week 14, Nov. 30: vs. Rutgers