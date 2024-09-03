Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction & Betting Tips - September 7 | College football Week 2

By Cole Shelton
Modified Sep 03, 2024 13:40 GMT
Week 2 of the college football is set to begin on Friday, September 6. On Saturday, September 7, the Michigan State Spartans go on the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins, with kick-off set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State is coming off a 16-10 win over FAU in Week 1. It was a lackluster game but the Spartans were able to hold off to get the win. Maryland, meanwhile, crushed UConn 50-7 at home.

Michigan State vs Maryland: Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans go on the road to play Maryland in Week 2. The Spartans are an eight-point underdog.

Michigan State's offense struggled in Week 1 as quarterback Aidan Chiles struggled, as he went 10-for-24 for 114 yards, zero passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. He did rush for 28 yards on six carries and a touchdown.

"Me. It's me. I'm taking full responsibility for everything that happened today," Chiles said. "You always want to come out and play football and do what you got to do, and I felt like I tried to do that and didn't do what I'm used to doing.
I play football for a living and didn't come out and perform to my best today, and it is what it is. I take full responsibility for everything," Chiles added, via SI.

The Spartans offense will need to take a massive step up if Michigan State is going to stand tall against Maryland.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, are coming off a blowout win over UConn as Maryland's offense looks impressive. Both teams also play well defensively, but Maryland's offense is much better, which will be the difference.

Chiles struggles to pass the ball and will likely turn the ball over a couple of times again as Maryland cruises to a double-digit win.

Prediction: Maryland 28, Michigan State 17.

Michigan State vs Maryland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maryland -8 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 44 (-110)

Tip 3: Maryland -4.5 first half (-110)

