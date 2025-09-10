  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Michigan super booster behind Bryce Underwood breaks record surpassing Elon Musk with $101 billion fortune as world's richest man: REPORT

Michigan super booster behind Bryce Underwood breaks record surpassing Elon Musk with $101 billion fortune as world's richest man: REPORT

By Garima
Modified Sep 10, 2025 16:41 GMT
NCAA Football: Michigan at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Michigan at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle Corporation and a key figure in Michigan football’s recent recruiting success, has become the richest person in the world, surpassing Elon Musk after a jump in his net worth. His fortune soared by an unprecedented $101 billion in a single day, following Oracle’s quarterly earnings report that far exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Ad

The company’s stock surged 41% on Wednesday, making its largest single-day increase ever. That gain pushed Ellison’s total net worth to $393 billion, moving him past Musk, whose net worth stands at $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ellison had helped in flipping former quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood to the University of Michigan. He and his wife, Jolin, a Michigan alumna whom he married in 2023, were reportedly “instrumental” in helping the Wolverines land the highly sought-after recruit, who was previously committed to LSU.

According to Michigan’s NIL collective Champions Circle, the Ellisons created an attractive NIL package for Underwood, reportedly worth $10 to $12 million over four years, including $3 million in his freshman year alone. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy confirmed Ellison’s involvement in November, saying when Ellison “zeroes in on somebody, it’s a done deal.”

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications