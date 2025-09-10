Michigan super booster behind Bryce Underwood breaks record surpassing Elon Musk with $101 billion fortune as world's richest man: REPORT

Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle Corporation and a key figure in Michigan football’s recent recruiting success, has become the richest person in the world, surpassing Elon Musk after a jump in his net worth. His fortune soared by an unprecedented $101 billion in a single day, following Oracle’s quarterly earnings report that far exceeded Wall Street expectations.The company’s stock surged 41% on Wednesday, making its largest single-day increase ever. That gain pushed Ellison’s total net worth to $393 billion, moving him past Musk, whose net worth stands at $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEllison had helped in flipping former quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood to the University of Michigan. He and his wife, Jolin, a Michigan alumna whom he married in 2023, were reportedly “instrumental” in helping the Wolverines land the highly sought-after recruit, who was previously committed to LSU.According to Michigan’s NIL collective Champions Circle, the Ellisons created an attractive NIL package for Underwood, reportedly worth $10 to $12 million over four years, including $3 million in his freshman year alone. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy confirmed Ellison’s involvement in November, saying when Ellison “zeroes in on somebody, it’s a done deal.”