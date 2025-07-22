  • home icon
Michigan target Savion Hiter sends 2-word message on 2026 rankings amid chase from Wolverines and Tennessee

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:33 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Michigan - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Michigan - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, top running back prospect Savion Hiter reacted to being named the top tailback in the 2026 recruiting rankings.

On3 released its top 25 prospects in the Rivals300, with Hiter being ranked 12th overall.

"Beyond blessed," he wrote.

Hiter is described as a very physical runner who comes off a junior season in which he ran for 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns, which was good enough for 10.8 yards per carry. The young recruit is also described as a very fluid and smooth runner who runs through defenders due to a strong lower half.

The race for the star running back seems to be between Michigan and Tennessee. According to a report from Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, there's a belief that Michigan is in the lead for Hiter's services, but Tennessee could ultimately pull off nabbing the recruit in the end.

The Wolverines have the nation's 10th-best class, while Tennessee sits at the 15th spot. If Michigan and coach Sherrone Moore can add Hiter to their recruiting class, it will put a major stamp on an already extremely impressive crop.

Can Michigan's recruiting class ft. Savion Hiter help propel them into Big 10 contention?

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

With a strong recruiting class, Michigan hopes a new crop of talent can help it build on its 8-5 overall record last season. Michigan competes in the Big 10 conference, which features other top programs such as Oregon, Indiana, Penn State, and Ohio State. Those are some big programs to contend with, especially the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

Heading into 2025, Michigan will have to do without some key offseason losses, including three first-round picks who were drafted to the NFL: defensive lineman Mason Graham, tight end Colston Loveland and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Michigan lost four other key players to the draft, including cornerback Will Johnson, whom the Arizona Cardinals selected in the second round. With such a key piece of its secondary now gone, and two star defensive linemen as well, the defense will look very different next season.

It will be interesting to see how Michigan bounces back in 2025 with so many key players departing for the next level. The Wolverines will open their season against the New Mexico Lobos on Aug. 30.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
