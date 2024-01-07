PHOTO: Michigan football unveils their uniform for CFP national championship

The Michigan Wolverines face the Washington Huskies on Monday in the College Football National Championship game. It will be the first national championship game the Wolverines will play since their 1997 championship-winning year.

The Wolverines made the National Championship game with a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. In that game, the Wolverines wore a uniform that consisted of blue tops, maize-colored pants and white accessories.

In the run-up to their encounter with the Huskies for a national championship, the Wolverines have revealed their uniform for the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

For the National Championship game, the Wolverines will wear a uniform that consists of a blue top and blue pants, with blue accessories.

The blue jerseys are not surprising, as the Wolverines are the “home” team for this game, and they usually play in blue at home. However, the blue jerseys are usually paired with yellow, or as it is referred to by the Wolverines, “Maize” pants.

The all-blue combination is known as “Big Game Blues.” This is not the first time the Michigan Wolverines have worn this uniform.

Big Game Blues, the uniform Michigan hopes will win them a national championship

The uniform made its debut in the 2021 season. It was first seen during the Wolverines' match-up with their national championship game opponents, the Washington Huskies.

The Wolverines won the game 31-10. Their decision to play in this uniform may be a callback to this victory over the Huskies, something the Wolverines will want to have again.

Michigan has played in this uniform 16 times, including four times this year. Their record in games when they wear this combination is 15 wins and one loss. That loss came in the 2021 Orange Bowl, which the Wolverines lost to eventual National Champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

As with all uniforms worn by the Michigan Wolverines, it will have the Jordan logo on the jersey. Above the logo, it will have an insignia featuring the 2024 college football national championships logo.

The Wolverines will hope that they can win No. 16 in this uniform, giving them a national championship and a undefeated season.