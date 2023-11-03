Michigan Wolverines 2024 Schedule: Full list of Big Ten opponents and rivalry outlook explored 

The Michigan Wolverines are ranked No. 3 in the nation in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. While they have dominated their opponents, they have arguably not faced any true tests yet. The Wolverines could climb in the rankings with wins over the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes. Meanwhile, it is unclear how the ongoing investigation into sign stealing will affect their hopes of reaching their third consecutive College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten will look much different next year, however, as there will be 18 teams with the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies set to join the conference. The 2024 conference football schedule for each of the 18 teams was recently released. Here's a look at who the Wolverines will face in the first season of the new conference:

Michigan Wolverines' 2024 Big Ten schedule

The Michigan Wolverines will begin the 2024 season with three consecutive non-conference games. Their conference schedule will kick off on Sept. 21 as they get their first look at one of the former Pac-12 programs, hosting the USC Trojans. Michigan will then host the Minnesota Golden Gophers before traveling to the West Coast to face the Washington Huskies on the road.

The Wolverines will have a bye the following week before visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini. They will follow that up by hosting the Michigan State Spartans in a rivalry matchup. Michigan will then host the Oregon Ducks, marking their third game against a former Pac-12 opponent. They will then face the Indiana Hoosiers on the road before having their final non-conference game of the season.

They will have their final game at Michigan Stadium when they host the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 13. The Wolverines will finish their regular season schedule against their rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, as they visit Ohio Stadium for "The Big Game".

What has Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said about conference realignment?

Coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the conference realignment during training camp. He said:

"I really don’t have any thoughts to share. Very much been just focused on one thing, and that’s getting our team ready for its first game."

He also previously discussed the addition of the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans:

"Great academic programs. They will be a great fit, I think. Personally, I’m an old-school guy. I kind of like a strong West Coast conference, a strong Southeast conference, a strong Midwest conference and a strong East Coast conference, but things are different now. Things have changed. Probably not the last either, but we’ll see. I’m glad we’re in it. It should be a heck of a ride." [h/t M Live]