Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing update: CMU probes possible involvement of staffer Connor Stalions in the alleged scandal

The Michigan Wolverines are under investigation in an alleged sign-stealing scandal that is centered around Connor Stalions. The suspended staffer has been accused of purchasing tickets to more than 30 games, involving 12 of the other 13 Big Ten schools, over the past three years.

Central Michigan is now investigating images that show a man resembling Stalions on the sideline for their season opener against the Michigan State Spartans, according to Adam Rittenberg and Pete Thamel of ESPN, who reported:

"Athletic director Amy Folan, in a statement to ESPN, said the school became aware of the photos late Monday. The man resembling Stalions is dressed in Central Michigan-issued gear and standing alongside several of the team's coaches, while wearing a bench credential."

"The credential reads "VB" and appears to be designated for the visiting bench area, which is different from a general sideline pass. It gives access to the designated area between the 20-yard lines, which is reserved for players, coaches, trainers and equipment staff. Schools are given a finite number of passes for each game."

Rittenberg and Thamel added:

"Photos obtained by ESPN show a man wearing sunglasses -- during a night game -- and holding a possible play sheet. The man, who was standing near offensive line coach Tavita Thompson and CMU director of recruiting Michael McGee for much of the game, was shown by FS1 cameras several times during the game broadcast and appeared to shield his face any time a play ended near where he was standing."

It is unclear what punishment will come from the latest development in the scandal, however, if true, it is another sign that the program could face severe sanctions. The Michigan Wolverines are currently undefeated and ranked third in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

What has Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions been accused of?

Michigan Wolverines suspended staffer Connor Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to scout future opponents in person. Stalions reportedly made purchases for at least three other people who were caught on in-stadium surveillance video filming the sideline throughout the game.

Each of the games featured at least one, if not two, future opponents of the Wolverines, with the tickets purchased near the 45-yard line and angled to view the sideline. In-person scouting has been banned by the NCAA since 1994 as not every program had the financial means for such scouting. It remains to be seen how Michigan could be punished.