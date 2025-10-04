  • home icon
  Michigan WR Donaven McCulley's insane catch turns heads as Bryce Underwood & team dominate against Wisconsin

Michigan WR Donaven McCulley's insane catch turns heads as Bryce Underwood & team dominate against Wisconsin

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Oct 04, 2025 19:05 GMT
Michigan
Michigan's Donaven McCulley and Bryce Underwood

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley was one of the Wolverines' most hyped transfers when he committed to Sherrone Moore's team from the Indiana Hoosiers via the transfer portal. McCulley started his college football career as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver.

During the Wolverines' Week 6 clash against the Wisconsin Badgers, McCulley finally tallied his first touchdown in Michigan colors after a 29-yard dart by talented quarterback Bryce Underwood in the second half of the game. The wide receiver's spectacular catch for the touchdown extended the Wolverines' lead to 17-7.

Donaven McCulley has registered 197 yards on 13 receptions this season, adding 74 yards on four receptions, resulting in one touchdown against the Badgers. He has been Bryce Underwood's most frequent target as the Wolverines improved to 4-1 for the season.

How Donaven McCulley earned legendary Michigan No. 1

The Michigan Wolverines' No. 1 jersey has had legendary wearers and is always awarded to the program's top wide receiver. The tradition started in the 1970s with Anthony Carter and has been worn by David Terrell, Derrick Alexander, Devin Funchess, Braylon Edwards, Greg McMurtry and was last worn by Roman Wilson.

After fall camp, Donaven McCulley was awarded the legendary jersey by coach Sherrone Moore, who explained the logic behind choosing the transfer wide receiver to wear it.

"Yeah, the guy that stood out the most is Donaven McCulley in camp," Moore said. "And people didn't get to see much of him in spring ball in the spring game, and that was on purpose. He'd done some dynamic things in spring ball and excited to see where he goes and earned the No. 1 [jersey] because of it.
"And that's a number that we're going to take a lot of pride in and make sure you can't just get. But it was pretty evident when the defensive guys were looking at me and saying, yeah, I think he's that guy. So caught a couple of post balls on people were just like okay."
Donaven McCulley was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports and he joined the Indiana Hoosiers as a quarterback, where he played a few snaps against the Wolverines, going 10-of-24 for 88 yards, while adding 37 rushing yards.

After converting to the wide receiver position, McCulley starred for the Hoosiers before falling down the pecking order and entering the transfer portal last season, from which he joined the Wolverines.

