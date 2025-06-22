"Middle school relationships last longer": Fans react as Justin Edwards picks Mario Cristobal's Miami, 12 days after Rutgers commitment

Three-star linebacker Justin Edwards flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Miami on Saturday. The 2026 prospect had been pledged to Scarlet Knights since June 8, but after an official visit to Miami last weekend, he opted to join Mario Cristobal’s program.

Ad

“Coming to the 305🌴," Edwards told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his announcement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards’ decision to flip his commitment just under two weeks after choosing Rutgers drew criticism and jokes from football fans.

"I’ve seen middle school relationships last longer than this," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"'...committed to rutgers since june 8th' that was 13 days ago...this is exactly why I'm not excited about commitments until signing day," one fan said.

"who tf would willingly choose to play football for Miami," another fan said.

"Greg stuffed in a locker. Hate to see It. Miami getting a good one," a fan said.

Ad

Edwards is the No. 53 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 92 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 52 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Hurricanes fans welcomed the news enthusiastically.

"Mario is absolutely COOKING," a fan said.

Besides Miami and Rutgers, Edwards also had offers from Syracuse, Ole Miss, USF, Liberty and Wake Forest.

Ad

Justin Edwards opens up about his commitment to Miami

Justin Edwards attends Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He chose Rutgers, even though Miami seemed like the obvious choice. However, last weekend's trip forced him to commit to the Hurricanes to stay home.

"I didn't really want to stay home, but coming to Miami and seeing what the program has -- it makes me want to stay home more," Edwards told Rivals in April.

Ad

Miami’s defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who also brought in former Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure via transfer, led Edwards’ recruitment.

"The coaching staff, the players, environment you know I’m a Florida boy so it feels like home,” Edwards told On3. “What made me want to commit was how well I fit into the scheme, and when we were at Coach Cristobal’s house that’s when I really felt like this is home. Also how much I bonded with the players too.”

With Justin Edwards' commitment, Miami is upto 14 players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 9 in the nation. He is the Hurricanes’ sixth three-star commit and their first linebacker in this cycle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More