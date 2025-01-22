“Might beat Shilo Sanders with 8 & a half toes”: CFB fans troll Coach Prime’s son after he questions his NFL Combine 40 dash time

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are deep in their preparations for the upcoming NFL draft in April. A video posted on Deion Sanders's Instagram on Tuesday showed the pair training.

While Shedeur was lying on the ground, the pair discussed their potential 40-yard dash times and Shilo doubted the accuracy of Deion Sanders running a 4.2 40-yard dash.

He went on to state, that since there's no tape of Deion's 40-yard dash, there's no proof that he ran that time. Some fans claimed that the truth is indeed out there:

"I saw it when he ran it at the combine. It's not on YouTube. Leon Sandcastle has footage on YouTube. Lol!"

"If prime can chase and catch up to Bo Jackson with ease I’m sure he was running a 4.1 or 4.2. Cuz Bo was lightning fast 💨"

"Well… we’ve all watched him jog punt returns back to the house so.. 🤷🏾‍♂️ we’re pretty sure he was fast. 😂"

"Deion ran a 4.2 it’s on yt😂"

"Not even Travis gonna come close to Coaches 4o time"

Others seem to think that prime Deion Sanders would beat Shilo Sanders even with half a foot:

"Prime might beat Shilo wit 8 and half toes 💯✅"

Judge ready to rule against Shilo Sanders's privacy concerns in bankruptcy case

Shilo Sanders is deep in a court battle regarding a bankruptcy case. The trustee in the case is reportedly looking for an affidavit from Deion Sanders concerning family finances.

Shilo's attorneys are concerned that the opening of their client's financial records could be a violation of his privacy. Judge Michael E. Romero disagreed:

“This is a bankruptcy case, and the finances of Mr. Sanders is public record, so some of that information is going to be for the public to understand and everyone to understand.”

Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy on October 2023 when he reportedly fell $11 million into debt. Almost all of his debt is owed to John Darjean, a former security guard at his school in Dallas. The debt stems from a 2015 incident in which Shilo allegedly assaulted Darjean when the guard attempted to confiscate his mobile phone on school grounds.

