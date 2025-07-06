"Might die literally drawing up a football play": Terrion Arnold pokes fun at Nick Saban's involvement with Kalen DeBoer's squad post-retirement 

Kalen DeBoer succeeded the legendary Nick Saban as Alabama's coach in January 2024. DeBoer had a difficult first season with the Tide, posting a 9-4 record.

Ad

Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, who now plays for the Detroit Lions, joked about Saban still being involved in helping the Tide even after his retirement.

“I know Coach Saban, he might die literally drawing up a football play or watching a game,” Arnold said via Chris McCulley of ABC 33/40. “Staying away from it, it’s hard, but I know he would never step away fully. Just as far as the added pressure and stress as far as being a head coach. Especially with Coach Saban, being one of the hardest workers ever.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“First person in the building, last person out of the building. Just to see him retire and transition into retirement, it’s been a great thing because I know the pressure and added stress isn’t there. But he’s one of those guys, he’s got to keep it on him.”

Chris McCulley @ChrisMcCulleyTV LINK Terrion Arnold on the job Nick Saban is doing behind the scenes at Alabama @abc3340 "I know Coach Saban he might die literally drawing up a football player watching the game like it's in his blood."

Ad

Arnold played three seasons at Alabama under Saban and was a first-team All-American in 2023. The Detroit Lions took him in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Saban retired from coaching last year. He won seven national titles, six of which came at Alabama, while his first came at LSU. Across his coaching career, Saban compiled a 292–71–1 record. In honor of the iconic coach, Alabama named its football field at Bryant–Denny Stadium the Saban Field last year.

Ad

Nick Saban joined ESPN's College GameDay crew after retiring from coaching

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Imagn

Following his retirement from coaching, Nick Saban joined ESPN's College GameDay crew last season. His presence on the panel was appreciated by many since he brought unique takes and in-depth analysis of the sport.

Ad

Saban is set to return to the College GameDay show for the 2025 season as well. It will be interesting to hear what he says about Alabama, with DeBoer entering his second year with the team.

Notably, Saban will also be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.