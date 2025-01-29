“Might wanna stick to acting”: Fans left unimpressed with Shilo Sanders’ performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl

Following the end of his college football career at Colorado, Shilo Sanders is set to transition to the professional stage alongside his brother, Shedeur. The defensive back had his college career across three programs, playing the last two under his father, Deion Sanders.

Shilo is currently participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl this week in Frisco, Texas. However, the safety has reportedly struggled during practices, frequently getting exposed in one-on-one drills. According to observers, his performance has failed to elevate his draft stock, having not made a strong impression.

The clips of Shilo Sanders at the Shrine Bowl practice surfacing online have not impressed fans, either. This has been raising questions about his ability to thrive on the professional stage.

Here's a look at some of the reactions of the fans regarding his Shrine Bowl performance.

"Sanders is straight f***ing ass. Team got better when he got hurt," a fan wrote.

"Shilo Sanders is a bigger make-a-wish project than Bronny James," another fan wrote.

"Got smoked on a mid move," a fan commented.

"Shilo was a 6th year senior for a reason," another fan commented.

Shilo Sanders wants to step out of Coach Prime's shadow

Deion Sanders' sons have seen themselves often ascribed to their father despite the exploits on an individual level. However, in a recent clip shared by Rivals.com, Shilo Sanders emphasized his determination to carve out his own legacy, regardless of the challenges he's faced.

“I don't call myself Coach Prime's son,” Shilo said. “That's what you're calling me. I've been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that's cool.

“We're not really focused on that. That's our dad. He's great. If you want to say, 'Those are Prime's sons,' it is what it is. We're all Prime's sons. We're also individuals. We're good at what we do also.”

Without a doubt, Coach Prime's influence remains ever-present in the football world. He did it as a player, and he’s doing it as a coach. However, Shilo’s comment underscores the challenges of forging his own path while constantly being measured against an iconic legacy.

His impending transition to the professional stage is an opportunity for Shilo Sanders to totally step out of his father's shadow. Despite the difficulties that come along with a career in the NFL, it's a huge opportunity for him to establish himself as a household name in the football world.

