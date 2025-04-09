Mike Elko adamant to stop "absolutely ridiculous" chant in Texas A&M locker room

Texas A&M’s 2025 spring season started well with three practices, but the team is dealing with a troubling situation involving the defensive line. A phrase was being used by some players, “CBO,” which allegedly stood for “choke a woman out.”
Aggies coach Mike Elko, who is starting his first full season after replacing Jimbo Fisher, addressed the situation, which triggered public outrage, during Wednesday’s press conference.
“It’s conveying something that shouldn’t be conveyed,” Elko said. “So we’ll get that handled and addressed. That’s absolutely ridiculous that that was stated.”
Texas A&M hasn’t announced if there will be any punishment for the phrase.
Mike Elko’s increased involvement in Texas A&M's defense for 2025 season
Mike Elko is feeling positive about Texas A&M’s upcoming season, despite some hitches on the road. Over the past two months, the team has brought in many veteran athletes through the transfer portal, including Kevin Concepcion, a wide receiver from NC State. However, the Aggies still have some concerns about lacking depth on the defensive line.
Elko decided that he would have increased involvement in calling defensive plays next season.
"We've kind of addressed it throughout the offseason that I'll have a bigger role in what we're doing,” Elko said on Wednesday. “It's an identification of an issue that needs to be solved and believing I have an ability to help solve it.”
Shoring up the defensive line is necessary, but Elko is confident in the players already in the program, like Cashius Howell, DJ Hicks, Albert Regis and Rylan Kennedy. He’s also excited about young players like Marco Jones and three new defensive tackles.
“I am confident that we are making the next step, but it's the middle of spring,” Elko said.
The coach’s decision to be more involved in the defense comes after some issues in the secondary that contributed to several losses last year.
“With the secondary, obviously, there is progress," Elko said. "We are moving in the right direction. Does that mean when the lights come on, we will do it at the level it needs to be done? I don't know. We will find out. We just have to keep going.”
The good news for Texas A&M fans is these issues are being worked on months before the 2025 season starts for the Aggies on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners at home.
