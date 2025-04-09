Mike Elko adamant to stop "absolutely ridiculous" chant in Texas A&M locker room

Texas A&M’s 2025 spring season started well with three practices, but the team is dealing with a troubling situation involving the defensive line. A phrase was being used by some players, “CBO,” which allegedly stood for “choke a woman out.”

Ad

Aggies coach Mike Elko, who is starting his first full season after replacing Jimbo Fisher, addressed the situation, which triggered public outrage, during Wednesday’s press conference.

“It’s conveying something that shouldn’t be conveyed,” Elko said. “So we’ll get that handled and addressed. That’s absolutely ridiculous that that was stated.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Texas A&M hasn’t announced if there will be any punishment for the phrase.

Ad

Trending

Mike Elko’s increased involvement in Texas A&M's defense for 2025 season

Mike Elko is feeling positive about Texas A&M’s upcoming season, despite some hitches on the road. Over the past two months, the team has brought in many veteran athletes through the transfer portal, including Kevin Concepcion, a wide receiver from NC State. However, the Aggies still have some concerns about lacking depth on the defensive line.

Ad

Elko decided that he would have increased involvement in calling defensive plays next season.

"We've kind of addressed it throughout the offseason that I'll have a bigger role in what we're doing,” Elko said on Wednesday. “It's an identification of an issue that needs to be solved and believing I have an ability to help solve it.”

Shoring up the defensive line is necessary, but Elko is confident in the players already in the program, like Cashius Howell, DJ Hicks, Albert Regis and Rylan Kennedy. He’s also excited about young players like Marco Jones and three new defensive tackles.

Ad

“I am confident that we are making the next step, but it's the middle of spring,” Elko said.

The coach’s decision to be more involved in the defense comes after some issues in the secondary that contributed to several losses last year.

“With the secondary, obviously, there is progress," Elko said. "We are moving in the right direction. Does that mean when the lights come on, we will do it at the level it needs to be done? I don't know. We will find out. We just have to keep going.”

The good news for Texas A&M fans is these issues are being worked on months before the 2025 season starts for the Aggies on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More