Mike Elko contract buyout: How much will Texas A&M pay Duke for signing their coach

Mike Elko has been hired as the new head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, replacing Jimbo Fisher. Previously, Elko served as the head coach for the Duke Blue Devils from 2022 to 2023, achieving a successful record of 16-9. This year, he started off the season with a bang, pulling off an unexpected upset over the then No. 9 team, the Clemson Tigers.

The hiring of Mike Elko will reportedly be a costly one for the Aggies. On top of the $77 million they have had to pay Jimbo Fisher to fire him, they will also have to pay the Durham School around $5 million to get Mike Elko, per Saturday Down South.

However, his contract buyout at Texas A&M is unknown at the moment. However, the school won't repeat the mistake of giving such a high contract buyout clause as they did with Fisher.

Elko's salary details at the Duke Blue Devils are not known yet. However, we do know how much he earned during his previous stint with the Aggies as their defensive coordinator.

In his first season, he earned $1.8 million and was then bumped up to $2.1 million for the following three seasons he spent with Texas A&M.

What did Texas A&M say about Elko's hiring?

Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said the following in a statement today regarding the hiring of the Duke head coach:

"Coach Mike Elko is one of the best leaders and coaches in college football and has had high-level success at each stop of his career, he is known amongst coaching circles as one of the best defensive minds in the country and has shown his ability to lead and turn around a program as a Power 5 head coach."

It remains to be seen how Aggies turn fare under the leadership of Elko.