Mike Elko makes major recruiting stride as elite four-star LB commits to Texas A&M 2026 class

Mike Elko's Texas A&M earned a commitment from four-star linebacker DaQuives Beck on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive talent from the class of 2026 cycle turned down offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, SMU and Arizona State to join the Aggies.

Ad

Beck heaped praise on Elko and the Aggies in February, when he spoke to Rivals.com's Chad Simmons.

“It is a nice environment to be in,” Beck said. ”Since coach Elko got there, I have seen a big difference in the program. I like coach [Mike] Elko, coach [Jay] Bateman and coach [Taylor] Trooper a lot. They have shown me that they really want me there.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beck had a solid 2024 season as a junior at Carthage High School in Texas. The linebacker racked up 102 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 31 pressures, 16 quarterback hits and two defensive touchdowns.

Beck played a critical role in helping Carthage win the Texas 4A D-II state championship. He was named the Defensive MVP for his performance when he posted 10 tackles and 1.0 sacks.

It will be interesting to see if Beck can improve his numbers in his senior year before heading to Texas A&M in 2026.

Ad

Mike Elko posted an 8-5 record in his first year as Texas A&M HC

Texas A&M HC Mike Elko - Source: Imagn

Texas A&M hired Mike Elko in November 2023. In his first year, he led the Aggies to an 8-5 record. Although the Aggies had an excellent start, going 5-0 in their first five games, they finished with an underwhelming 1-4 record in their last five games, which included an overtime loss to Auburn in the Las Vegas Bowl game.

Ad

Nonetheless, Elko has been making moves in the offseason. The Aggies were ESPN's No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting class even before Beck's commitment.

Although Elko appears to be building a team for the future, he will soon need to turn his focus to the 2025 season, where the Aggies will open their season at home against UTSA on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More