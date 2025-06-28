Mike Elko's elite four-star commit makes major career announcement amid interests from top schools: REPORT

Four-star wide receiver Madden Williams has been committed to Mike Elko's Texas A&M since December. The standout from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) explored other options this summer, making official visits to Arizona State, Washington and Florida State, which sparked a potential flip rumor.

But on Friday, Williams firmly shut down those rumors by reaffirming his commitment to the Aggies.

“I’m ready to go bring back a national championship to Aggieland," Williams told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Madden Williams’ renewed commitment followed an official visit to Texas A&M last week.

"There’s a lot of excitement in the air, and it was just great to be able to get back," Williams told TexAgs following the trip.

Williams staying on board is a huge boost for Texas A&M, boosting a 2026 wide receiver group that already includes fellow four-stars Aaron Gregory and Mike Brown. Last week, Williams was also selected to play in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl.

"It definitely means a lot to play in this game and it carries a lot of significance for me and my family," Williams told 247Sports. "I have a lot of Poly teammates and just being around that brotherhood, learning about the culture, respecting the culture and the recognition of being part of a big family.

"It's going to be my last high school event before going to college, and I'm excited for the competition and the opportunity to perform on a big stage that guys like Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter were able to do before me."

Mike Elko has 21 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. Just this month alone, Texas A&M has added 10 committed players, including five-star prospects like cornerback Brandon Arrington and edge rusher Tristian Givens. They also have four-star prospects like running back KJ Edwards, offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough and cornerback Camren Hamiel.

Madden Williams set to bring immense potential to Mike Elko's Texas A&M

Madden Williams is the No. 32 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 22 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he caught 50 passes for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power, broke down what Williams brings to Mike Elko’s Texas A&M program:

"Williams has a great feel for finding open spaces within the secondary and showed outstanding hands and body control. Williams is incredibly polished and refined from a technical perspective. He’s been well-coached at St. John Bosco and is physically developed.

"The California native gives the Aggies a high-floor possession wideout who has the skill set to be a high-volume target with the potential to pick up a bunch of first downs.”

Off the field, Madden Williams inked a deal with Adidas on Friday. Joining Mike Elko's 2026 class commit in this agreement were fellow high school standouts: wide receivers Tristen Keys, Chris Henry Jr., Calvin Russell, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

