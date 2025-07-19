  • home icon
  Mike Elko's Texas A&M beats major SEC programs to secure Mississippi's four-star recruit in the 2026 class: "It felt like home"

By Maliha
Published Jul 19, 2025 12:03 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Four-star safety Tylan Wilson committed to Texas A&M's 2026 class on Friday. The Mississippi native from Pascagoula High School chose Mike Elko's Aggies over major Southeastern Conference programs like Clemson and Arkansas.

“When I first got there, it felt like home," Wilson told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Securing a top prospect out of Mississippi is no small feat, but Elko and his staff remained persistent in the pursuit. Since offering him a scholarship in September, the 6-foot-3, 172-pound safety has been one of A&M’s top targets at his position.

Wilson visited College Station last fall for an unofficial trip during Texas A&M’s massive 38-3 win over New Mexico State on Nov. 16. With his commitment, the Aggies hold onto the No. 3 spot in the 247Sports Team Rankings, behind USC and Georgia.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Wilson recorded 73 tackles (including two for loss), six pass deflections and six interceptions. He is the No. 231 prospect in the nation and the No. 18 safety in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Texas A&M in the mix for more Mississippi recruits in the 2026 class

Tylan Wilson is the second safety to join Texas A&M’s 2026 recruiting class, following four-star talent Chance Collins, who committed in June. Wilson marks the No. 26 addition for Mike Elko this cycle.

Wilson is the only recruit from Mississippi in the Aggies’ 2026 class, but Texas A&M is actively pursuing more talent from the state. One key target is four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, who made an official visit to College Station on June 13.

Mathews is the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. While LSU and Ole Miss remain strong contenders, sources close to AggiesSI indicate Texas A&M is gaining momentum.

The Aggies are also in the mix for five-star Mississippi safety Bralan Womack, battling with Auburn, Florida and Ohio State for his commitment. Womack plans to announce his decision on August 23 and has been leaning toward Ryan Day's Ohio State. However, he is familiar with Texas A&M and can pick the Aggies as well.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Krutik Jain
