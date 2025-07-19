Mike Elko's Texas A&M beats major SEC programs to secure Mississippi's four-star recruit in the 2026 class: "It felt like home"

Four-star safety Tylan Wilson committed to Texas A&amp;M's 2026 class on Friday. The Mississippi native from Pascagoula High School chose Mike Elko's Aggies over major Southeastern Conference programs like Clemson and Arkansas.“When I first got there, it felt like home,&quot; Wilson told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.Securing a top prospect out of Mississippi is no small feat, but Elko and his staff remained persistent in the pursuit. Since offering him a scholarship in September, the 6-foot-3, 172-pound safety has been one of A&amp;M’s top targets at his position.Wilson visited College Station last fall for an unofficial trip during Texas A&amp;M’s massive 38-3 win over New Mexico State on Nov. 16. With his commitment, the Aggies hold onto the No. 3 spot in the 247Sports Team Rankings, behind USC and Georgia.As a junior in the 2024 season, Wilson recorded 73 tackles (including two for loss), six pass deflections and six interceptions. He is the No. 231 prospect in the nation and the No. 18 safety in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.Texas A&amp;M in the mix for more Mississippi recruits in the 2026 classTylan Wilson is the second safety to join Texas A&amp;M’s 2026 recruiting class, following four-star talent Chance Collins, who committed in June. Wilson marks the No. 26 addition for Mike Elko this cycle.Wilson is the only recruit from Mississippi in the Aggies’ 2026 class, but Texas A&amp;M is actively pursuing more talent from the state. One key target is four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, who made an official visit to College Station on June 13.Mathews is the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. While LSU and Ole Miss remain strong contenders, sources close to AggiesSI indicate Texas A&amp;M is gaining momentum.The Aggies are also in the mix for five-star Mississippi safety Bralan Womack, battling with Auburn, Florida and Ohio State for his commitment. Womack plans to announce his decision on August 23 and has been leaning toward Ryan Day's Ohio State. However, he is familiar with Texas A&amp;M and can pick the Aggies as well.