Mike Elko's Texas A&M makes major recruiting stride landing commitment of three-star recruit to the class of 2026

Three-star athlete Kaeden Johnson committed to Texas A&M's 2026 class on Saturday. The standout chose Mike Elko's program over schools like Washington, UTEP, Washington State, FIU, Colorado and UTSA.

The Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas) standout had been a top in-state target for Texas A&M's staff during the 2026 cycle and received his offer earlier this spring. After arriving in College Station for his official visit on Thursday, Johnson made his commitment just two days later.

With Johnson’s pledge, Texas A&M now holds 14 commitments in the 2026 class and has jumped back to sixth in Rivals' national rankings. He becomes the school's second scholarship commitment this week and the fourth overall from Texas.

Rivals and On3 list Johnson as a quarterback prospect, and Texas A&M already has a quarterback commit in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Helaman Casuga. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Johnson is the No. 76 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 168 recruit in Texas.

However, Johnson is expected to transition to wide receiver or tight end at the college level. In his junior season in 2024, he completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,109 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also adding 571 rushing yards and six scores.

Texas A&M slowly securing edge in four-star WR Ethan Feaster's recruitment

Four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is scheduled to announce his college commitment on July 4, with Texas A&M competing against USC, Alabama and LSU for his decision.

LSU is currently considered the favorite with a 91.3% chance of landing Feaster, according to On3, but the recruitment landscape may be shifting. On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported last week that Texas A&M has emerged as the new frontrunner following Feaster’s three visits during the spring.

“I love their culture," Feaster told On3 in January. "Their strong on that 12th man. When you get in that stadium you see LSU had a problem when they played them. (Coach Mike Elko) you see what he did at Duke, now he’s had a year in the SEC. I feel like they got a chance to make it to the playoffs for sure.”

The Aggies already have three four-star wide receivers committed to their 2026 class: Aaron Gregory, Madden Williams and Mike Brown.

