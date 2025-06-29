"Mike Elko shoved in a locker": Tennessee fans have wild reactions to 4-star recruit Legend Bey's major commitment decision

Coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers got good news on Saturday. Four-star athlete Legend Bey announced his commitment to the Volunteers. This was reported by On3 Recruits on X on Saturday. Bey is a member of the 2026 class and will not join the team until next spring.

While Bey will not have an impact on the Volunteers until the 2026 season, it is still a big win for Tennessee. The Volunteers were able to secure the commitment of a top recruit over other top schools, including coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies.

On3 Recruits @On3Recruits LINK 🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star ATH Legend Bey has committed to Tennessee🍊

This news led to many fans reacting on X, including one who rubbed the Tennessee win in Mike Elko's face.

"Mike elko shoved in a locker," one fan wrote.

"This 1 is big time. Yall bookmark this & remember u heard it here first. Kid's gonna be a problem," one fan commented.

"A receiver with world-class speed? Now this is more like it," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"It's on now big guns in coming we packing the heat," one fan wrote.

"What a legendary name. Go Vols," one fan commented.

"Gonna assume that is a stage name… I refuse to believe that is a real name," one fan added.

Legend Bey speaks about joining the Tennessee Volunteers

With Legend Bey committing to the Tennessee Volunteers, he spoke with On3 about why he chose them.

"The atmosphere is ridiculous," Bey said. "The fans are amazing and I have a great relationship with Coach Pope."

Bey also spoke with VolQuest's Matt Ray following his official visit in Tennessee on the weekend of June 13.

"The culture and I love the guys and the players," Bey said. "Coach Pope and Coach Heup, those are my guys. They are real honest, so I would definitely say this is a place that I would want to be at. My expectations were high, but they were met, for sure. I liked how we got to go on top of the stadium. That was crazy to me."

By joining the Volunteers, Bey improves a 2026 recruiting class that is already looking good for Josh Heupel's squad. While the Volunteers have not secured a huge number of recruits yet, they have some of the biggest commitments in the class.

Most notably, the Volunteers secured the commitment of the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, QB Faizon Brandon.

