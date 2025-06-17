"Mike Elko stuffing Steve Sarkisian in a locker" - CFB world reacts as KJ Edwards ditches Longhorns to join Texas A&M Aggies

Mike Elko's Texas A&M landed a commitment from running back KJ Edwards, reports confirmed on Tuesday. The Class of 2026 RB chose the Aggies over offers from Steve Sarkisian's Texas, Kalen DeBoer's Alabama and Brian Kelly's LSU.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Elite 2026 RB KJ Edwards has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits The 5’11 195 RB from Carthage, TX chose the Aggies over Texas, LSU, & Alabama He’s ranked as the No. 3 RB in ‘26 (On3) “All glory to God!! AggieLand I’m home.” https://on3.com/db/kj-edwards-162061/

When fans caught wind of Edward's commitment to Texas A&M over Texas, they bashed Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.

"Elko stuffing Sark in a locker again," one tweeted.

Fightin’ Texas Ag @ap736363 LINK Elko stuffing Sark in a locker again 👍🏼

"What the hell is going on Dallas? Sark losing the lockerroom?" another added.

"SARK STUFFED IN A LOCKER LMFAOOOO," a third commented.

A few others hyped Edwards and Elko and appeared to be looking forward to their relationship at Texas A&M.

"Elko about to be a problem," one wrote.

"Dam. Aggies got a good one," a user tweeted.

"Elko stepping up his game, not bad," another added.

Edwards had a stellar junior year at Carthage High School (Texas). The running back posted 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground, while contributing 383 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

According to 247Sports, Edwards is the 42nd-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, the No.3-ranked running back and the 7th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Texas A&M HC Mike Elko pleased with Marcel Reed's development ahead of 2025 season

Texas A&M HC Mike Elko- Source: Imagn

Marcel Reed is set to be Texas A&M's QB1 for the 2025 season. Last month, Mike Elko said he was pleased with Reed's development in the offseason.

"Marcel Reed's development is what I'm most excited about," Elko said. "His development as a leader and in the passing game is important. He was a great player last year, but you'll see a significantly better version of him this fall."

Texas A&M hired Elko in November 2023. In his first year, he led the program to an 8-5 record, losing the Las Vegas Bowl game to USC.

In the 2024 season, Reed recorded 1,864 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding seven rushing TDs across 10 games for Texas A&M.

