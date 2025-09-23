Mike Gundy blasts NCAA crackdown on ‘deception plays’ after Oklahoma’s controversial trick shot stuns Auburn

The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Auburn Tigers 24-17 in a thrilling SEC clash in Week 4 of college football action. The game was not without controversy, as Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and quarterback John Mateer were involved in a trick play that caused divisive opinions among both fans and analysts. In the first half, Sategna appeared to walk off the field after a Sooners drive, but did not actually leave the field. Mateer threw to the wide-open receiver for an easy Oklahoma touchdown. During his weekly news conference, Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy blasted the NCAA's handling of trick plays in college football. “Not, I did not see it, but I read about it,” Gundy said. “They’ve made a big point of that over the last few years, because there was quite a bit of it. You remember when we did it against TCU and the fake field goal guy, ineligible number is throwing passes, and then we went to Iowa State the next week, and I’m sitting there in the locker room before the game. &quot;We had six plays for Iowa State, and they walked in and said, ‘You can’t do that.’ Like, what? Can’t do that? So it’s a deception deal that I’m guessing right, act like I’m on the sideline? If you can pull it off, pretty smart. But the officials have made a point that there’s two areas that they don’t want to see. What they’ve said, they don’t want deception to be a part of the game, and in particular on special teams.”Oklahoma trick play criticized by SECAfter the controversy generated by the Oklahoma Sooners' trick play against the Auburn Tigers, the Southeastern Conference issued a statement on Monday criticizing the officiating team for missing the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. According to the SEC, the move by Isaiah Setagna violated the NCAA football rule 9-2, article 2, which should have been punished by a 15-yard penalty. &quot;The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic,&quot; the SEC statement said. &quot;If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot.&quot;During his postgame news conference, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables dismissed the controversy surrounding the Isaiah Setagna trick play, insisting that the officiating team had cleared it during a pre-game meeting and that the wide receiver did not actually leave the field of play.