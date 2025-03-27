Mike Gundy's offense takes step in right direction with 4-star RB's commitment

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy secured a commitment from Kaydin Jones, a highly rated four-star running back from Jenks High School in Oklahoma. Jones is regarded as one of the best running backs in the country and chose the Cowboys over Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Jones' recruitment gained momentum after his junior season, when he averaged nearly 185 yards per game. Despite obtaining offers from colleges such as Oklahoma and Tennessee, he chose Oklahoma State after visiting the campus and hearing a personal pitch from Mike Gundy.

Cory Patterson, the lead recruiter for Jones, was the main driver in bringing him to Oklahoma State.

With his commitment, OSU’s 2026 class is ranked as high as No. 9 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Gundy's program has gained the pledge of five players for their 2026 recruiting class, with three players committing this month. This includes Jaylen Stewart, a three-star EDGE from Pearland, Texas, Aidan Martin, a three-star offensive tackle from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Landon Bland, a three-star EDGE from Carthage, Missouri, and Trey McGlothlin, a linebacker from Bixby, Oklahoma.

Rivals ranks Jones as the No. 7 running back in the country, while On3 ranks him at No. 23. Jones' pledge is especially noteworthy because he is the son of Kejuan Jones, a former Oklahoma player. So he'd be playing behind the Ohio State rivalry line.

Kaydin Jones brings high school skills to Mike Gundy’s offense

In his junior year, Kaydin Jones rushed for 1,476 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 256 yards and four scores. Over his three years at Jenks, he has accumulated 3,998 rushing yards and scored 43 touchdowns.

At Jenks, he is 11th on the all-time rushing list. His father is in eighth place, 317 yards ahead of him. Kaydin Jones is one of only 10 players in his school’s history to rush for over 200 yards in a game at least twice, matching his father’s record. He is also 12th all-time in career receptions with 70, and he’s on pace to become one of only 19 players at Jenks to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

