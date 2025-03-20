Mike Norvell dubs Florida State season "an extreme disappointment"

Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has opened up on how he feels about last season. In 2023, the team finished with a 13-1 record and placed first in the Atlantic Coast Conference. FSU fans were hopeful the team could have another strong season last year, but the Seminoles fell short with a 2-10 record.

Ad

On Thursday, Norvell spoke with On3's J.D. PicKell to discuss his disappointment with how they performed last season compared to the 2023 season.

"It was really a special year (2023) where you got to see a group of guys that just took full ownership in all parts of our program. And the impact of that they can make, incredible inspiration and did something that'll be remembered forever and then you come into last year, which obviously was an extreme disappointment," Norvell said (1:00:24 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

He shared that the team dealt with several issues, some out of control. However, he's using last year as a lesson for how they can improve for the 2025 season.

"As we sit there and go through it, you get an opportunity to reflect," Norvell said (1:00:58 onwards).

"You sit back and see some of the areas where, maybe, a disconnect showed up or an opportunity for us to grow and get better, and our process and being able to make sure that the things we say, want it to look like, or the things that are a priority for us that we truly pour all into that process."

Ad

The coach added that he has focused on the Seminoles taking ownership of playing their best and winning games next season.

Mike Norvell shares why he wanted Thomas Castellanos to join the 2025 roster

Florida State will have a new quarterback for the upcoming season after DJ Uiagalelei declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Last season, Uiagalelei completed 84 passes for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns. On Dec. 11, the team acquired quarterback Thomas Castellanos from the transfer portal.

Ad

During the interview, Norvell shared why he wanted to sign Castellanos and praised his quarterback skills.

"I think Tommy is one of the most electric playmakers in college football. I've had to compete against him the last two years. Obviously, I've watched him.

"I've known him since he was in high school, coach Malzahn was able to coach him his first year there at UCF, and so there is a kind of a background and understanding familiarity of him," Norvell said (1:08:32 onwards).

Castellanos completed 99 passes for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns last season with the Boston College Eagles. He hopes to be Florida State's new starting quarterback and help the program compete against the best teams in the ACC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.