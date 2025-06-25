Mike Norvell and FSU suffer hard blow as 6’6" 2026 class recruit ditches Seminoles to pick Mike Elko's Texas A&M

Mike Norvell and Florida State have lost out in the race to secure the commitment of three-star offensive tackle Avery Morcho. On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Morcho, who was a top target for the Seminoles, announced his pledge to Mike Elko’s Texas A&M.

Morcho confirmed his commitment in an interview with Fawcett.

“Coach Elko is making a change in College Station, and I want to be a part of it," Morcho said. "I feel like going to A&M is going to be the best chance of developing me as a man and a top ten draft pick.”

Norvell is under a lot of pressure to turn things around at Florida State after the Seminoles went 2-10 in 2024. An important part of reversing the program’s fortunes is recruiting the best prospects out of high school and taking advantage of the transfer portal.

In a report by Athlon Sports previewing the 2025 season, they spotlighted more than 20 college coaches on hot seats, including Mike Norvell. Going from a 13-1 campaign in 2023 to a 2-10 campaign in 2024, it is not surprising that Norvell will be under pressure.

However, it is not all gloomy for Norvell as the fall approaches. A staff reshuffle will fill the Seminoles fans with hope that a turnaround is possible.

“High-profile coordinator hires in Gus Malzahn (offense) and Tony White (defense) should be a massive boost to Norvell in what could be a make-or-break year,” Athlon Sports wrote.

Mike Norvell’s FSU adds a legacy prospect

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles gained an important addition to the program’s 2026 class on Tuesday with the commitment of four-star cornerback Jay Timmons. He was previously committed to Indiana.

Timmons received an offer from the Seminoles this month, making a trip to Tallahassee before announcing his decision.

The Pine-Richland (Pennsylvania) prospect committed to Indiana in April. However, he flipped to Florida State, where his father, Lawrence Timmons, played linebacker.

Timmons’ pledge continues a trend that has characterized Florida State’s recruitment since Norvell became the coach.

Florida State will begin the 2025 season with a marquee matchup with Alabama on Aug. 30. It is a tough test for the Seminoles, who will be seeking to redeem themselves this season.

