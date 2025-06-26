Mike Norvell records big recruiting win as elite four-star WR makes his commitment to FSU for the class of 2026

Mike Norvell’s Florida State has received a new addition to its 2026 recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver prospect Jasen Lopez pledged his commitment to the Seminoles on Thursday. The Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) standout chose FSU over offers from state rivals Florida and Miami.

Georgia and West Virginia also trended in Lopez’s recruitment. He visited Florida State two weeks ago as part of his summer official visit list, with stops at Miami and NC State. However, with his announcement today, the Seminoles made a better impression on him than the rest.

He has previously laid out his priorities in an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, where he said:

“I just have to find where I fit. The coaches, the people, the team – there are a lot of things I am looking for.”

Mike Norvell and Florida State are getting a versatile, two-sport prospect in Lopez, who also plays basketball. Lopez’s records at Chaminade-Madonna are top-notch. In 2024, he caught 87 passes for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on two carries.

Incredibly, he achieved 100+ receiving yards in four games. Later on, he would average 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 4.1 steals per game for the Lions on the hardwood. He will also feature on the gridiron as well as the hardwood for the Seminoles, per SI Sports.

Mike Norvell on a hot seat ahead of an all-important season

Following a disappointing 2-10 season, speculations have been rife on Mike Norvell’s future at Florida State. Athlon Sports listed Norvell as one of the coaches on the hot seat in a preview of the 2025 season. A staff reshuffle after the disastrous campaign has seen the program hire new defensive and offensive coordinators. According to Athlon Sports:

“High-profile coordinator hires in Gus Malzahn (offense) and Tony White (defense) should be a massive boost to Norvell in what could be a make-or-break year.”

Norvell and his staff have been working hard on the recruiting trail to bring some of the best prospects to Tallahassee. So far, the Seminoles’ 2026 recruiting class has raked in 20 pledges, ranking 10th on the On3 Industry Ranking, with four-star Devin Carter leading the class.

Norvell’s men will start the 2025 season with an all-important matchup against Alabama on Aug. 30.

