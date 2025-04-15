Mikey Keene injury reports: Sherrone Moore gives update on Michigan QB ahead of spring practice

Mikey Keene is a quarterback who plays for the Michigan Wolverines. This will be his first season with the Wolverines, having transferred to Ann Arbor from Fresno State in the winter transfer portal.

Keene aims to become the Wolverines' new starting quarterback, a position they struggled with last season. However, his plans may be hindered, as he was injured during spring practice.

On Tuesday, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore shared an update on the QB situation through reporter Anthony Broome's post on X.

"Michigan QB Mikey Keene has been out with an injury during spring ball, but HC Sherrone Moore says he is supposed to begin throwing this week."

This week is an important week for Coach Moore and the Wolverines. On Saturday, the program will play its spring game, and this will be something that Keene may want to play in despite his injury.

While this may seem a long shot, Moore's update on his quarterback is a move in the right direction. If everything goes to plan, then Keene will start throwing the ball in practice this week.

Here, the Wolverines would be able to see why Keene is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Michigan program. During his last season at Fresno State, Keene threw for 2,897 yards and 18 touchdowns. He threw for similar numbers in the 2023 season.

Keene will bring a good amount of skills and expertise into a Wolverines quarterback room that has the No. 1-ranked recruit, Bryce Underwood. While Underwood is likely the future for Michigan, spending a year behind Keene will give him some time to develop on the sidelines and learn from a quarterback who has taken many snaps in college football.

Sherrone Moore on his Michigan roster

Sherrone Moore has also spoken to the media to give his verdict on what he likes the most about his Michigan team this year.

"Just the team feel, I feel like we have a really close team of young men who abide by our motto, ‘team over me.’ Everybody’s done everything right. Everybody has attacked the process. So it’s been fun, man, having great coordinators, great coaches and even better players. They just made it a fun environment. It’s great to be out on a football field and not sitting in an office and really going to battle."

Moore is happy to get back to coaching football and has been able to create a fun atmosphere for the players in the program.

Moore aims for an improvement in his second year in charge of the Michigan Wolverines. In his first year, they finished with an 8-5 record and will want to have a better season in 2025.

