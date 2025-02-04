“Milroe broke my Fandom”: CFB fans react as Alabama’s odds to win the natty go up after latest hire

Alabama is making some changes in the offseason after a disappointing 2024 season in which the Crimson Tide did not advance to the SEC championship game or the College Football Playoff. While a period of adjustment following Nick Saban's retirement was expected, success remains imperative at Tuscaloosa.

With this in mind, Kalen DeBoer has brought in Ryan Grubb to revitalize the Crimson Tide's offensive unit. Grubb previously served as offensive coordinator under DeBoer at Washington from 2022 and 2023, where they developed Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Alabama's odds of winning the national title next year improved immediately following the announcement. However, Alabama fans remain unconvinced after the disappointment of 2024:

"IDGAF! Milroe broke my Fandom."

"Alabama has the worst recruiting class they have signed in the last 15 years and you talking about championship odds"

Others weren't impressed by his performance with the Seahawks in the NFL in 2024:

"Why? If Grubb was that good of an OC then why did the Seahawks fire him after one season?"

Nevertheless, not everything was doom and gloom. Some fans seemed hopeful about the potential impact of the move:

"Deboer finally gets the crew back together. Now it’s time to go to work."

Others made use of Alabama's slogan in 2024:

Others seem to be on the fence about the hire:

"Well we shall see."

Four-star prospect Lasiah Jackson has complementary words for Alabama ahead of National Signing Day

Safety Lasiah Jackson recently visited Alabama's campus in Tuscaloosa, and when he spoke with the press about what he saw, he had nothing but compliments. Jackson told On3:

“A place like Alabama is where the best of the best go," Jackson said. " That’s where iron sharpens iron. Coach Maurice Linguist, the defensive backs coach, feels really confident about me coming in next year and being able to compete with the other guys. I definitely plan on going back in the spring. Alabama is just different.”

Jackson is the 19th-best player out of the state of Georgia and the 14th-best safety in the nation. According to 247 Sports, the player hasn't yet decided where he wants to go. Alabama appears to be competing with Florida, Cincinnati, East Carolina and Auburn.

