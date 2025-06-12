Minkah Fitzpatrick's brother & Georgia commit Justice Fitzpatrick reportedly shuts down recruitment despite interest from Ohio State

Four-star Georgia cornerback commit Justice Fitzpatrick has officially shut down his recruitment, as he informed On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday. The St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) standout has been committed to Kirby Smart's program since June 4.
Just a week after his commitment, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect announced that he would take an official visit to Ohio State, which was set for this weekend. However, that is now canceled, and he won’t be taking any further visits.
Justice is the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was recruited by Coach Smart during his time at Alabama. Now, Justice will have the opportunity to develop under Smart’s leadership in Athens.
“Coach Smart coached my brother at Alabama, so we know him really well,” Fitzpatrick told On3 in March. “I know him well, my family knows him well and we have a great relationship."
As a junior in the 2024 season, Justice Fitzpatrick recorded 42 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass deflections. He is the No. 7 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Meanwhile, Georgia is having a stellar week on the recruiting front, as fellow four-star commitments, safety Jordan Smith and wide receiver Brady Marchese, also announced they are ending their recruitments.
Smith canceled upcoming visits to Florida State and Tennessee. Marchese, whom many were comparing to Ladd McConkey, had been rumored to flip to other schools. Michigan was a major player in the race, but the Bulldogs ultimately tightened their position with him shutting down recruitment.
Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson will visit Georgia this weekend
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson will take an official visit to Georgia this weekend. The in-state prospect from Grayson High School has been on the radar of Kirby Smart’s staff since he was in the eighth grade.
“It feels like I grew up at UGA because of all the camps and visits I’ve been to over the years since I was younger," Atkinson told On3.
Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Ohio State and Texas are heavily battling with Georgia in Atkinson's recruitment race. His relationship with UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is central to the Bulldogs' pursuit, and On3 gives them the highest odds of securing his commitment at 34.1%.
