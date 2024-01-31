Minnesota QB Cole Kramer shares adorable snap with fiancee Katie Miller, 4 days ahead of wedding - “woman of my dreams”

Minnesota's Cole Kramer is ready for the biggest day of his life. The Golden Gophers signal-caller showed his excitement about his wedding in four days on Instagram. The picture shows him alongside her fiancee, Katie Miller, who's wearing a white dress while he's wearing a dark suit with a white shirt.

"4 more days until I get to marry the women of my dreams"

Cole Kramer's engagement to Katie Miller

Kramer and Miller got engaged in 2022. To mark the momentous occasion, the quarterback posted a picture with the following caption to his Instagram account:

"WOWWW… I GET TO MARRY MY BEST FRIEND!!! You are the most beautiful woman on the inside and out. I am forever grateful that the Lord has put you in my life! I am so excited to do life with you and to be able to serve the Lord together every single day! You are more than a dream come true! I love you Katie more than words can explain, you are an answered prayer. I CAN’T WAIT TO MAKE YOU A KRAMER!!! I love you forever KK"

Katie Miller appears to be in wonder as he kneels on a dock with flower petals spread under them.

Cole Kramer's Minnesota Golden Gophers career

Cole Kramer's time with the Golden Gophers wasn't stellar. In 2023, he backed up starting signal-caller Athan Kaliakmanis and only recorded 26 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a dismal QBR of 27.

Throughout his college career, the senior had only 129 passing yards, four touchdown completions, and three interceptions. His most significant offensive contributions came on the ground rather than in the passing game. In 2021, he had 165 running yards and two touchdowns.