"Mismanagement of CFB has been egregious": Insider rips CFP officials for bizarre scheduling of championship game on Monday night

The first expanded 12-team CFP is in its final stage, but FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt is not happy with how this year's tournament has been managed. In particular, Klatt has an issue with the day the title game is played.

On Monday, Klatt posted his criticism of the championship game's scheduling on X.

“This is supposed to be the pinnacle of our sport...The destination for every player, coach, and fan...yet somebody decided that playing the National Championship on a Monday night deep into the NFL playoffs was a good idea...the mismanagement of CFB has been egregious,” Joel Klatt posted on X.

The insider’s point is easy to understand. Throughout the season, college football is mostly played on Saturdays. It makes for a better turnout, increased coverage, and higher ratings. Yet the biggest game of the season is played on a Monday night.

While Klatt has a point, the national championship has traditionally been played on Monday nights. Of course, the main reason is weekend scheduling in January is crowded with the NFL playoffs.

With four games this weekend during the evening, it would be hard to find a spot for the CFP Championship Game to stand alone.

To avoid clashing with an entire weekend of NFL playoff games, Joel Klatt suggested another option: play the championship on New Year’s Day.

“We should be playing the National Championship on Jan. 1

Every year...OUR DAY...make it special”, Joel Klatt added

In a way, ending the season on Jan. 1 would also be a nod to tradition. Before there was a College Football Playoff, the national champion would usually be crowned during the New Year's Day bowl games.

By then the NFL is usually in the ladder stages of their regular season and has no scheduled games unless it lands on the weekend.

Still, it would require a major scheduling shift to fit the three previous rounds of the College Football Playoff before New Year’s.

Ohio State and Notre Dame face off in this year's championship game on Monday.

Joel Klatt picks CFP national championship game winner

The FOX insider shared his prediction for Monday’s title game in Atlanta. Klatt doesn’t believe there is an upset brewing in Atlanta, taking the Buckeyes to win the CFP thanks for their superior talent.

“Ohio State has been the best team in college football since the Oregon loss in October. It has been phenomenal, and it has so many talented and veteran players they'll make it tough for Leonard to run around,” Joel Klatt wrote in his preview.

Klatt believes Notre Dame’s only chance to win the CFP is by making it a low-scoring affair, and that they won’t score over 17 points in the matchup.

