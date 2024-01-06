“Miss Terry even got called a few names” - Nick Saban breaks his silence on aftermath of College Football Playoff decision

Alabama Crimson Tide made it to the College Football Playoff as the fourth-ranked team. But some fans didn't take it well, as undefeated Florida State was left out.

In his weekly conversation on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban talked about receiving harassment after his Alabama team was picked to be in the College Football Playoff.

“I mean, a lot of Florida State people called me,” Saban said. “I got thousands of phone calls and bad text messages and called every name in the book. Miss Terry even got called a few names. They did. We got in the playoffs and they didn’t.” [00:13:50]

Nick Saban knows the pain of missing out

In his conversation with McAfee, Saban said that he knows the pain that Seminoles fans felt when denied a College Football playoff spot.

This is because last season, the Crimson Tide were in a similar position, being the first team not to make the College Football Playoff. Saban said:

“I was, you know, I saw Florida State fan, you know, when I was recruiting in Florida, and he kind of gave me the business and I said, ‘Hey, look, we were left out last year. We lost two games. We ended up fifth. We were the last team out. And we had a pretty good team. We lost two games on the last play of the game.’ It was our fault that we lost those games, but we got left out so we had a choice to make.” [00:14:09]