  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Missouri player ejected: Major blow for Eli Drinkwitz as Derek Meadows' injury triggers big penalty in Alabama clash

Missouri player ejected: Major blow for Eli Drinkwitz as Derek Meadows' injury triggers big penalty in Alabama clash

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 11, 2025 17:35 GMT
Alabama
Alabama's Derek Meadows and Missouri's Marvin Burks

Alabama freshman Derek Meadows was the subject of a scary moment during the Crimson Tide's Week 7 clash against the Missouri Tigers. Meadows was hit by Tigers safety Marvin Burks after he attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Ty Simpson and he seemed to pass out before being attended to by the medical staff and being led away from the field.

Ad

ESPN's sideline reporter Katie George gave a comprehensive update on Meadows' scary injury.

“Jeff Allen, the head athletic trainer for Alabama, got to Meadows immediately while he was face down on the field,” Katie George said. “They stabilized his neck, rolled him over onto his back.
“Once they stabilized the neck when he was face up, they started testing his mobility and movement of his hands and his legs. He was able to move both and he walked off the field under his own power.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the dangerous hit on Derek Meadows, Burks was ejected from the field of play, but since the incident occurred in the first half, he won't miss Missouri's Week 8 game against the Auburn Tigers.

Ad

Derek Meadows was a four-star prospect and the No. 103-ranked player in the country in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He still has not caught his first pass during his nascent college football career.

Alabama coach tries to stop Missouri's physicality

The Missouri Tigers under coach Eli Drinkwitz are one of the most physically dominant teams in the country, led by running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts. During his weekly news conference, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer broke down how the Crimson Tide would try to deal with Mizzou's physicality.

Ad
“You can’t deny the fact that they’re physical, and great football team that’s where it starts,” DeBoer said. “And so it’s not just one side of the ball; it’s both sides of the ball. They’re controlling the line of scrimmage. They’re dominating in time of possession. So there’s doing all the things that good football teams do.
Ad
“We did do a very good job of that last week and, two weeks ago on the road at Georgia. Just being resilient. Continue to fight, Continue to just keep believing and knowing that no matter what happens, you’ve got to play four quarters.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide has the best turnover margin in college football (+1.8), while the Missouri Tigers are ranked No. 93 overall (-0.5), making it a key battleground during the epic SEC clash.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications