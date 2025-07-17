Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz brings up "Epstein files" and JFK assassination-Lee Harvey Oswald conspiracy in opening statement at SEC media days

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz made controversial jokes at his team's Southeastern Conference media day event on Thursday.

In his opening statement, Drinkwitz brought up the much-talked-about "Epstein files" and Lee Harvey Oswald, the late Marine who assassinated former US President John F. Kennedy.

“I know there’s a lot of burning questions in this room from the 14 of y’all that showed up,” Drinkwitz said. "But just as a reminder, I’m not going to answer any questions about the Epstein files, about the radiation belt, and whether or not it was possible for Lee Harvey Oswald to get three shots off in seven seconds. I don’t have time to answer all those questions, but I will answer questions about Mizzou football.”

Drinkwitz said that Beau Pribula and Sam Horn are still battling for Missouri's starting quarterback role for the 2025 season.

Drinkwitz also supported a nine-game SEC schedule instead of eight conference games, and had a unique take on the potential College Football Playoff expansion, suggesting that 30 teams could qualify for the postseason tournament.

The CFP expanded from four teams to 12 before the 2024 season. However, there is a discussion on potentially expanding to playoffs to have 14 or 16 teams from the 2026 season onward.

A look at Eli Drinkwitz's coaching record at Missouri

NCAA Football: Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz

Missouri hired Eli Drinkwitz in December 2019. He has compiled a 38-24 record across five seasons. Drinkwitz's best season with the Tigers was in 2023, when they posted an 11-2 record.

It was the first time he led the team to double-digit wins in a season, which also saw him win the SEC Coach of the Year award. Last season, Missouri finished with a 10-3 record. They won the Music City Bowl against Iowa.

It will be interesting to see if Drinkwitz can lead Missouri to the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season, which will be his sixth season with the program.

