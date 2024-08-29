Missouri starting QB 2024: Who will start for Eliah Drinkwitz in Week 1?

It might finally happen for the Missouri Tigers and Eliah Drinkwitz as they once again pin their hopes on Brady Cook. The senior quarterback will lead Missouri's offense for the third straight year starting tomorrow when the Tigers take on the Murray State Racers at Faurot Field.

Brady returns for the Tigers after a successful season where he threw for 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns. He earned the Cotton Bowl MVP honors after a historic win against Ohio State.

His 2023 performance included nine 200-yard passing games, and he accounted for both a passing and a rushing touchdown in eight games. He logged four straight 300-yard passing performances at one point, including a career-high 411 yards against LSU.

If Cook improves his stats and brings his A-game on the field, the Tigers can hope to make a run in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

Last year, Cook broke the Southeastern Conference record of consecutive passes as he led the Tigers to an 11-2 season, impressing both in the air and on the ground. His streak of 365 consecutive passes (the previous record was 325 passes) without an interception turned heads all the way to the NFL.

With offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and a loaded wide receiver room once again ready to put on a show, Cook will be looking for a Heisman-level season.

Missouri's quarterback depth chart

Missouri fans can rest easy knowing their quarterback situation is in good hands for the 2024 season. Brady Cook will lead the QB room having posted third-best pass efficiency rating in Tigers history.

While Sam Horn is sidelined for the season following Tommy John surgery, the backup role falls to Drew Pyne, a 6'0", 190-lb sophomore who transferred from Arizona State. Pyne brings experience, having led Notre Dame to an 8-3 record in 2022 before making limited appearances for the Sun Devils last year.

Rounding out the depth chart are Harold Blood Jr., a senior transfer from Southern University, and freshman Aidan Glover, a promising three-star recruit from Tennessee. Blood offers leadership but struggles with accuracy, while Glover is expected to redshirt this season as he develops his skills.

