Missouri vs South Carolina football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

The Missouri vs South Carolina is a fairly new rivalry as the schools first met in 1979.

The campuses are just 714 miles apart, but the schools have only met 13 times on the football field. The rivalry is now considered the Mayor's Cup, as both campuses are located in cities called Columbia, with the trophy itself being awarded by the mayors.

The next meeting between Missouri and South Carolina is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

How many times has Missouri beaten South Carolina?

Missouri has the upper hand in the Mayor's Cup, as the Tigers have won eight of the 13 matchups. Missouri has also won the last four meetings between the schools.

How many times has South Carolina beaten Missouri?

South Carolina has a losing record in the all-time series, as the Gamecocks have only won five of the 13 meetings. South Carolina is 1-4 in their last five meetings with Missouri.

Who was the quarterback the last time South Carolina won?

The South Carolina Gamecocks last beat the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 6, 2018, in South Carolina, winning 37-35.

The starting quarterback for the Gamecocks in that game was Michael Scarnecchia, who went 20-for-35 for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

Rivalry is built on streaks

The Mayor's Cup has been known as the rivalry of streaks. Missouri won the first two before South Carolina won the following two. The Tigers then won two straight, before the Gamecocks won three in a row. Currently, Missouri is on a four-game win streak.

Best moments in Missouri vs South Carolina football rivalry

Arguably, the best moment from the Mayor's Cup was the 2013 meeting, which was the lone game that went to overtime. It was also the only time both schools were ranked, as Missouri was fifth, while South Carolina was 20th.

The Gamecocks rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore the Tigers 17-0 to force OT. In double overtime, South Carolina kicked a game-winning field goal to get the win.

The other top moments were in 2018, when the Gamecocks won 37-35. In 2012, Missouri edged out South Carolina 31-28, as the rivalry hasn't had too many close games.

